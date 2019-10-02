1. The commission heard comments from Krista Postai and Jason Wesco of Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas (CHC/SEK) about a plan for a land donation to CHC/SEK and approved authorizing County Counselor Jim Emerson to take next steps to move forward with the land donation.

2. The commission approved Rusty Akins as the county’s new emergency manager following the recent resignation of Jason VanBecelaere.

3. County Clerk Don Pyle presented the September 2019 Clerk’s Report. The commissioners postponed approving the report because of questions they had about expenditures by County Fire District No. 1.

4. Commissioner Bruce Blair requested a 15-minute executive session to discuss matters related to non-elected personnel at the end of the meeting.

5. Pyle discussed new election equipment that was recently delivered to county officials and plans to train poll workers on how to use the equipment, as well as upcoming plans for property tax assessments and billing.