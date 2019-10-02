FRIDAY

Observatory Night: Mars

The Red Planet returns! Fall of 2019 will be another opportunity to observe Mars. People can learn about this “exciting world” and the many scientific missions from the past, present, and future of space exploration. Each of Greenbush’s monthly observatory nights consists of a presentation by resident astronomy guru Josh Cochran, followed by a viewing of the night sky using the research-grade telescope housed in the PSU-Greenbush Astrophysical Observatory. Smaller telescopes, binoculars, and iPads loaded with astronomy apps are also available for visitors to enjoy. Greenbush - The Southeast Kansas Education Service Center is located at 947 West 47 Highway, Girard.

SATURDAY

Pittsburg Farmers Market

Come buy fresh produce and other items locally at the Pittsburg Farmers Market at 119 East 11th Street. Wednesdays: June 5 to August 7, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays: April 13 to October 26, 8 a.m. to noon.

A trip to the pumpkin patch

Several pumpkin patches have officially opened for the season.

SUNDAY

Crawford County Genealogical Society 50th anniversary event

The Crawford County Genealogical Society of Southeast Kansas is 50 years old. In 1969, a group of approximately ten ladies, headed by Bernice Shackelton, met at the Pittsburg Public Library to discuss the need for a place to collect and preserve county and family records. They were offered a room in the northeast basement section of the public library to house their little library. Their first project was to collect church and cemetery records and the ladies began asking people for donations of books, old Bibles, family and county histories.

The society will celebrate its fiftieth year anniversary on at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Conference Room of the Pittsburg Public Library with a program. Local columnist, J. T. Knoll, will speak about Pittsburg’s past, concentrating on the years around 1969-1970. Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce President Blake Benson will talk will be about Pittsburg’s future. Ella Buzzard, a society member, will tell how the Crawford County Genealogical Society has progressed through the years. Refreshments will be served.

World-renowned musicians to perform in 11th Annual Midwest Trumpet Festival

For the 11th year, trumpet players of the highest caliber will come to Pittsburg State the first weekend in October to educate middle school, high school, university students, and professionals, and to perform.

Held at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts and under the direction of the PSU Music Department, the Midwest Trumpet Festival will feature six performances over the course of two days. Tickets are on sale now through the PSU Ticket Office for the public performances; registration is required for master classes and educational sessions.

Performances include:

At 12:30 p.m. the Back Alley Brass Band, a Kansas City-based New Orleans style brass band featuring several PSU alumni, will perform a casual prelude to the festival starting at 12:30 p.m.

At 1 p.m., the Lonnie McFadden Quartet will perform. Tickets are $10 general admission, or free for PSU students, faculty, and staff.

At 4 p.m., renowned trumpeters Vince DiMartino, Rex Richardson, and Gabriel DiMartino will perform. Admission is free.

At 7:30 p.m., Todd Hastings and the Crossroads Jazz Orchestra will perform a concert featuring DiMartino, Richardson, and other guest artists. Tickets are $10 general admission, or free for PSU students, faculty, and staff.