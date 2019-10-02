GIRARD — USD 248 School Board candidates recently shared their reasons for running for the school board in the upcoming November elections.

There are four candidates running for the USD 248 Board of Education: Roger Breneman, David Goble, Lori Johnson and Dale Shireman. Although these candidates are running unopposed, they have weighed in on their reasons for running in response to inquiries from the Morning Sun.

Breneman is a life-long resident from Girard, who said he has always been interested in and involved in activities in the school district. He noted that there have been “several enhancements in our schools in the last few years with more on the horizon.”

“I have again filed for a board position in hopes of seeing these projects completed,” Breneman said in an email. “Because all of my grandchildren are Girard Trojans, I have a great interest in the continued success of Girard schools.”

Goble, too, said he wants to be part of the success of the district.

“The Girard USD 248 schools have a history of high expectations for our students, leading in class room technology, hiring excellent staff, providing an exceptional learning environment, and common-sense fiscal management with the resources provided by the community,” he said in an email. “This commitment of excellence is evident in our student achievements and the support our district has from the communities we serve.

“As a current board member, I have had the pleasure of representing the district as a leader in the past two strategic planning process, the recent bond initiative, as a member of the special education cooperative, and teacher salary negotiating team. I have advocated for education both at the state and national levels.

“ As board president elect, I am running for the USD 248 Board of Education to help ensure we provide the best opportunities for our students to be either college or career ready and successful members of our community.”

Being part of a “strong” team is key to the district’s success, Johnson said.

“Being a school board member is an opportunity to be part of a strong team that represents perhaps the most important daily civic commitment, we as citizens make to our communities, our children, and our future,” she said, adding that in 2014, she was involved with the USD 248 school bond campaign and it “heightened” her desire to serve as a school board member “and reminded me of my passion for students and public education.”

Johnson said that as a current school board member, she’s had various opportunities to advocate for public education. She’s also a graduate of the Kansas School Board Leadership for Tomorrow class and she has attended the National School Boards Association Advocacy Institute. She also serves as a Southeast Kansas Education Service Center – Greenbush board member.

“I have the ability and the experience to work with others – parents, teachers, district staff and board colleagues – toward the common goal of providing the best possible education for the children in our community,” she said in an email. “I will continue to support our high-quality teachers and staff, and the infrastructure that has been established in our school system that inspires young people with passion, vision and future.

“I will continue to maintain the high-quality standards and expectations to ensure that students get the best education for the tax dollars spent.”

Shireman has been on the school board for 17 years and he shared similar sentiments to the other candidates. He applauded the many years successful policy making, bond issue and updates at the facility and the football field, and growing ACT scores.

“The standards were set way before I was on school board a long time ago,” Shireman said. “The standards and reputation for the long-standing pride of the community and school, we need to carry that on.”

For Shireman, it is important for him to be a board member as a parent, he said.

“I’m here for the students and more than anything, I want to make sure my son has the same quality education as I did.”