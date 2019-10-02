Zantac and its store-brand equivalents have been removed from Walmart stores nationwide.

The country's largest brick-and-mortar retailer is the latest chain to pull the popular heartburn medication amid concerns it contains a cancer-causing ingredient.

That chemical, according to The Hill, is nitrosodimethylamine.

Customers who have generic or name-brand Zantac in their homes can return it to the store where it was purchased for a refund.

Walmart's decision comes after CVS, Hy-Vee, Rite Aid and Walgreens made similar moves in recent days. The Arkansas-based chain has more than 11,000 locations worldwide.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, while acknowledging it is looking into the issue, has yet to call for people to stop taking the medicine. Instead, it has suggested that people with concerns talk to their doctors about possible alternatives.

"There are multiple drugs on the market that are approved for the same or similar uses," the agency says on its website.