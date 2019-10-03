For the past 40 years, Marty and Kevin Shaffer have organized the Thursday night Fishing Jackpot Tournament at Bone Creek Lake.

“They put a lot of time into this,” said Rose Ann Smith, owner of Albers Marine in Arma, one of the event sponsors. “Every Thursday night, you know, checking boats and then doing the weigh-in after the tournament, and they’ve done it for that long.”

On Saturday, the Shaffers will host the 40th annual Championship Classic Tournament, participating in the all-day tournament alongside 45 to 50 boats and 90 to 100 fishermen who have competed in the Thursday night tournaments throughout 2019 to close out the year.

The championship tournament, like the Thursday night tournaments throughout the year, will be held at the Rocky Point boat ramp. The tournament begins at 7 a.m. Saturday and goes until 3:30 p.m. Awards will be presented at 4 p.m. While participation in the fishing championship is limited to participants in the Thursday night tournaments, the public is welcome to attend the event and awards presentation.