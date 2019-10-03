PITTSBURG — Pawprints on the Heartland will host its 8th annual Catwalk and Cocktails event Tuesday, Oct. 15 to raise money for the Trap, Neuter, Return spay/neuter program.

The ladies’ night out will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15 at Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium, 503 N. Pine St. It will be a fun night out with an all-cat theme.

A $25 ticket includes adult beverages, delicious hors d’oeuvres, amazing silent auction, and a fashion show displaying the Doggie Bag’s eye-catching merchandise.

All money raised will go to help spay and neuter local cats. The goal of this program is to reduce the population which has spiraled out of control. This program will also help eliminate the pain and suffering of these unwanted animals. One unspayed mother cat and her offspring can produce up to 420,000 cats in seven years if all go unaltered.

Money can be saved by purchasing a table of 8 for $175. Tickets are available at the Doggie Bag or from board members. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door the night of the event. This is the only fundraiser for this project.

For more information about this event or to purchase tickets, please contact chairperson Bette Lessen at 620-704-2154 or by email at arma_bette@ckt.net.