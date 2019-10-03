PITTSBURG — The St. Mary’s-Colgan Panthers suffered their third loss of the season, this time at the hands of the Centralia Panthers, 30-0 in Pittsburg on Friday.

It was the second consecutive win over Colgan(1-3) for Centralia. Kamble Haverkamp paced the visiting Panthers, rushing for 177 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. Teammate Devon Feldkamp rumbled for an additional 109 yards.

Haverkamp also launched a 40-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

Haverkamp accounted for all four touchdowns, opening the second quarter with a 13-yard touchdown scamper. Feldkamp rumbled in for the two-point conversion to push the lead to 8-0.

Following his touchdown throw in the third, Haverkamp rushed for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including a 60-yard touchdown run.

Colgan struggled to mount much offense against the Panthers defense. Blaise Dawson led the rushing attack with 29 yards on 11 carries. Gianni Piccini completed three of eight passes.

Colgan will have another tough matchup this upcoming week, heading to Abilene High School.

The Panthers will look to regain their momentum that they had on the ground following their win over the Lions.

Colgan rumbled for nearly 400 yards on the Lions on the road, led by long rushing touchdowns from Dawson, Piccini and Derek VanBecelaere.

Abilene are on a three-game losing streak after falling to Chapman High School 36-21.

The Cowboys looked susceptible to the run against Chapman, allowing 419 yards on the ground.

Eli Riegel rushed for 148 yards and three scores, and teammate Trevor Erickson rushed for 126 yards and another touchdown to pace Chapman.

The Panthers will look to get their rushing attack back on track on the road next week.

Facing off against a tough schedule so far, Abilene has only scored 28 points combined in their first three weeks, for an average of under 10 points-per-game.

Their matchup against the Cowboys will mark the Panthers last game before they begin district play on the road at Yates Center.

St. Mary’s-Colgan share District One with Pleasanton(2-2), Uniontown(1-3) and Yates Center(0-4).

Colgan will look to get their momentum heading into the right direction before they begin district play.