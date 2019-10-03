CHANUTE — The Pittsburg Purple Dragon Volleyball team claimed sweeps over Labette County and Chanute on Tuesday.

The Purple Dragons defeated Labette County, 25-22 and 25-14. Kaydn Matlock led the Purple Dragons with seven kills. Sophia Pinamonti chipped in five kills, and Faith Turner notched 17 assists.

Pittsburg swept Chanute, 25-15 and 25-18, led by Matlock’s 13 kills. Turner led the Purple Dragons with 24 assists.

Zoe Pinamonti notched five kills, two blocks and four digs.

Colgan sweeps past Galena, Baxter Springs

Millie Stockard lifted the Panthers to a sweep win over Galena. The Panthers defeated Galena 25-10 and 25-9, led by Stockard’s 16 kills and eight assists.

Kaitlin Crossland led the team with 13 assists.

The Panthers escaped Baxter Springs in three sets, capturing a 25-20, 19-25 and 25-23 win. Crossland dished 22 assists and 11 kills. Stockard poured in 18 kills.

Trojans fall to Rams

Riverton captured a 25-17, 25-15 victory over Girard. Riverton’s Camryn Compton scored seven kills. Teammate Danielle Weaver added in six kills.

Emma Berry poured in 20 assists.