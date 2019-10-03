PITTSBURG — At about noon, Wednesday, Pittsburg Police Department officers responded to Walgreen's, located at 1911 N. Broadway St., in Pittsburg, regarding a report of a suspect damaging a vehicle in the parking lot by hitting the front windshield with a metal pipe. Officers responded to Walgreen's and met with the complainant, however, the suspect had already left the scene as a passenger in a green, older model Dodge Dakota pickup.

A short time later, officers located the pickup at 20th and Michigan Street in Pittsburg and initiated a traffic stop. Officers noted the passenger in the pickup matched the physical description of the suspect, and further investigation into the incident was conducted. The passenger, who was identified as 56-year-old John L. Pelican, of Pittsburg, admitted involvement to the incident, claiming the motive was that he was angry at his girlfriend, whose vehicle he had allegedly damaged.

Pelican was taken into custody at that time, and during a subsequent search of his person a large quantity of what was believed to be methamphetamine was located, as well as a large amount of cash and a small amount of what was believed to be marijuana. The methamphetamine allegedly found on Pelican was later weighed and found to be over half a pound. Pelican was arrested taken to the Crawford County Sheriffs' Office on allegations of felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute over 100 grams (a level 1 drug felony), misdemeanor criminal damage, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

On September 23, Pelican was the passenger in a vehicle allegedly driven by Franklin E. Brisbin Sr., which had been stopped in the 4000 block of N. Parkview Drive, in Pittsburg. During that traffic contact, officers located a stolen handgun, and both Brisbin and Pelican were arrested. On that date (September 23rd), Pelican was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine (over 15 grams), and he was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony possession of a stolen firearm.

Based on the information resulting from the previous arrest on September 23rd, and the information from the current incident, law enforcement officers applied for and were granted a search warrant for Pelican's residence, which is located at 1411 N. Michigan St., in Pittsburg. The warrant was served later in the afternoon on Oct. 2 at approximately 4:40 p.m. The search warrant pertained to the possession and distribution of methamphetamine.

During the search, items believed to be methamphetamine, as well as related drug paraphernalia were located. Also during the search, an AR-style rifle was located in Pelican's residence, as well as additional parts and accessories believed to be associated with the recovered stolen handgun from Pelican's arrest on September 23.

Additional charges for Mr. Pelican were forwarded to the jail at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, of methamphetamine with intent to distribute less than 3.5 grams, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Mr. Pelican is being held in lieu of a $150,000.00 bond.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700, or at the automated tip line, (620) 231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.

