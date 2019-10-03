FRONTENAC — The Frontenac Raider volleyball team captured a 3-0 win over Girard on Monday evening. The Raiders defeated Trojans by set scores of 25-20, 25-12, 26-24.

Reagen Hipfl led the Trojans with 13 kills, adding to her team-high total of 141.

Frontenac’s Karma Fields notched six kills and Heather Arnet added in seven.

Teammate Bailey Rhuems led the team with 26 digs and Gracen Hipfl dished 27 assists.

Frontenac(16-3) will travel to McAuley Catholic High School in Joplin, Mo to take on the Warriors on Tuesday.

Fields has totaled 120 kills on the season. Arnett is third on the team with 90 kills.

Gracen Hipfl has notched a team-high 418 kills, and Bailey Rhuems leads the team in digs with 258.

Frontenac follows their matchup with McAuley with a home duel versus Parsons and Southeast on Thursday.