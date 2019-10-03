FRONTENAC — Heading into their week four matchup at Galena, the Frontenac Bulldogs have held their opponents to 26 total points during their opening three games, lifting them to a three-game winning streak.

Last week, the Bulldogs pummeled visiting Commerce, OK, 35-0 in a convincing shutout victory.

Quarterback Jake Beckmann led the charge, rushing for over 100 yards and three touchdowns.

Beckmann leads the Raiders with 262 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on the season.

The Raiders also earned a statement win in week two, defeating CNC rival St. Mary’s-Colgan 41-12.

Frontenac’s defense held Colgan to only 155 total yards, and forced three turnovers.

Coming into the season, Frontenac boasted one of the most experienced groups in southeast Kansas, and that experience is paying dividends so far this season/

“Our offensive and defensive lines have played great for us throughout our first three games, and our defense has done a great job of forcing turnovers. We need to do a better job of protecting the football, but overall we are playing good in all three facets of the game ahead of our matchup against Galena.” said Frontenac Head Coach Mark Smith on Friday night.

The Raiders will need to continue their current level of play in tonight’s matchup against the Bulldogs.

Galena rolled through the 2018 season, going undefeated during the regular season and winning their first three playoff contests before falling in the semi-finals/

The Bulldogs(2-1) have already suffered their first loss of 2019, falling last week to Prairie View 28-0.

Frontenac will look to avenge their 2018 shut-out loss to Galena last season. The Bulldogs steamrolled past the Raiders 45-0, a scoreline that the Raiders will look to reverse.

Frontenac will travel to Galena at 7 pm.