GALENA — Led by another dominant performance by their defense and their backfield duo Jake Beckmann and Alex Johnson, Frontenac topped Galena 27-14 to win their fourth-straight game of the season.

Both teams traded fumbles early in the first quarter. Beckmann put the Raiders on the board first, juking through defenders down the middle of the field for a 32-yard touchdown.

It was Beckmann’s first of two rushing touchdowns of the night, pushing his total to seven on the season.

Turnovers plagued the Galena Bulldogs throughout the night.

Following a Bulldog turnover on a bad snap, Johnson put the Raiders up 14-0 on a pitch from Beckmann in the red-zone.

In the third quarter, Galena suffered another turnover, this time on a high snap on a fourth down punt attempt, leading to Beckmann’s second rushing touchdown of the night to push the lead to 21-0.

The Raiders extended the lead to 27-0 heading into the fourth quarter, by way of a 27-yard touchdown connection from Beckmann to Johnson.

The Bulldogs scored passed for two touchdowns late in the game.

Frontenac(4-0) will host the Parsons Vikings next week.

Frontenac now sits in a tie for first place with Parsons and Columbus in the district one rankings.

A win over the Vikings following their victory over the Bulldogs would give the Raiders a big boost in terms of positioning as the teams battle for the top three district spots.

Galena, Caney Valley and Baxter Springs round out the tough district one standings.