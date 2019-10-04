1. County Counselor Jim Emerson requested an executive session at the end of the meeting for 15 minutes to discuss matters considered privileged in the attorney-client relationship.

2. Emerson also noted that the Kansas Association of Counties will host its annual conference Nov. 12 to 14 in Wichita. All three commissioners said they planned to attend the conference.

3. Commissioner Jeremy Johnson reported on the Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission meeting that he attended Thursday in Chanute.

4. Although County Clerk Don Pyle was not at the meeting, the commission voted to approve the corrected September 2019 Clerk’s Report that they put off approving at the previous meeting.

5. Commissioner Tom Moody read announcements including that the commission will have a 9:30 a.m. work session Tuesday, Oct. 8 with County Asphalt Foreman Randy Chiartano and a public hearing on a grant application for the Osage Township Fire Station at 10 a.m. Oct. 11, and that the County Courthouse will be closed Oct. 14 in observance of Columbus Day.