PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg Purple Dragons rushed for 287 yards against the Fort Scott Tigers last Friday, and will look to push their record to 4-1 after their home matchup against Ulysses on Friday at 7 pm.

Pittsburg has been led on the ground by Shay Mahnken throughout the year.

Mahnken rushed for 219 yards and four touchdowns against Chanute earlier this season. Sam Roark chipped in 148 yards on the ground, with a touchdown against the Blue Comets.

The two backs averaged 18 yards-per-carry, breaking off huge chunk plays against the Chanute front-seven.

The 0-2 Mustangs bounced back from a 34-7 loss to the Blue Valley Tigers.

The matchup between the Mustang defense and Pittsburg’s rushing attack proved pivotal to their week three matchup.

Blue Valley North looked strong against the run versus the Tigers, allowing only 129 yards on 36 carries, for an average of 3.6 yards-per-carry.

Blue Valley’s Chase Jans helped propel that average, rushing for 53 yards on only eight carries.

Where the Mustangs struggled last week was stopping the pass, an area that the Purple Dragons failed to exploit.

Tiger Jake Wolff passed for 230 yards and two touchdowns, completing 17 of 24 of his passes.

Six different Tigers caught multiple passes in the game, with Dorian Stephens and Sterling Lockett each registering a passing touchdown.

After earning dominate wins in their opening two games, Pittsburg quarterback Cooper Hayden and the Purple Dragons bounced back with a blowout road win against Fort Scott.

Pittsburg rushed for four scores versus the Tigers, including two from Caiden Barber. Roark led the team in rushing, with 124 yards and one touchdown.

Pittsburg took a 7-0 lead heading into halftime, before notching 21 unanswered points in the second half.

Friday marked the Purple Dragons second shutout of the season of a SEK opponent. Pittsburg opened the year with a 40-0 win over Labette County.

The Purple Dragons lone loss of the year came on the road at Blue Valley North in week three.

In their three wins, Pittsburg averages 36 points-per-game.

Pittsburg will host Ulysses next week. The Purple Dragons defeated Ulysses on the road, 41-6 last week.

Following next week, Pittsburg will have the opportunity to avenge last season’s loss to Mill Valley.

The Tigers beat the Purple Dragons 35-13 during the 2018 season. Pittsburg will travel to Mill Valley this season.