FRONTENAC — The Frontenac Raider football team scored over 40 points on the Parsons Vikings on Friday night, propelling them to a 42-13 win and pushing them to 5-0 on the season.

Halfback Ryan Raio led the Raiders, rushing for 155 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Jake Beckmann rushed for 100 yards on the ground.

Beckmann put on an efficient display from the pocket as well, completing eight of eleven passes along with a touchdown.

Dariq Williams scored two touchdowns to lead Parsons. The Vikings took an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter following a Williams 30-yard touchdown reception.

Following touchdowns from Beckmann and Raio, Parsons scored their second touchdown of the night to go into halftime only down 14-13.

The Raiders adjusted to the Vikings offense well in the second half, slowing down Williams and the rest of the Viking weapons the rest of the way.

Raio and Storm Niegsch notched two rushing touchdowns in the quarter to push the lead to 42-13.

The Raiders will look to protect their undefeated record against Caney Valley next week.