PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg Purple Dragons captured a 42-3 win over visiting Ulysses on Homecoming night at Hutchinson Field on Friday night.

Pittsburg(4-1) will travel to Shawnee to take on Mill Valley next Friday.

Cooper Hayden put the Purple Dragons on the board late in the first quarter on a three-yard touchdown rush. Ulysses scored their only points of the night on a field goal before the end of the first quarter.

Following a safety forced by the defense, Hayden found Haiden Mccoy in the back of the end-zone for a touchdown pass to push the Pittsburg lead to 16-3 after two quarters.

Pittsburg begin to pour it on in the third quarter. Hayden rushed for his third touchdown early in the third quarter from one-yard out to spread the lead to 21-3.

Caiden Barber struck next for Pittsburg, showing off his play-making ability on a 68-yard touchdown run. Shay Mahnken, who had been used throughout the night on runs inside the tackles, scored on a goal-line run to extend the lead to 35-3.

Brandon Petty scored on a 20-yard rush for Pittsburg’s final score of the game.

Ullyses falls to 2-3 on the season, ahead of their matchup versus Newkirk, Oklahoma next week.