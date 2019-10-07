PARSONS — The Great Plains Development Authority announced last week it had hired Brad Reams, former Frontenac City Administrator, as the new industrial park director at the Great Plains Industrial Park effective Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.

“We are pleased to be able to find someone with the government administrative background and economic development knowledge Brad brings to the table,” GPDA Board Chairman Bob Wood said in a release.

Reams holds a Masters of Public Administration and graduate certificate in municipal finance from Wichita State University.

"I am excited to start a new chapter personally and professionally," Reams said in the release. "The opportunity to be a part of the continual economic development successes of Labette County with such an outstanding board and staff is truly an honor. The Great Plains Development Authority Board and the staff share a vision for the future of the industrial park which will transform it into a regional economic power."

Until last month, Reams had served as Frontenac City Administrator since June 2017, prior to which he had been city administrator in Columbus.

Reams was terminated as city administrator by an unscheduled vote of the Frontenac City Council at a chaotic meeting last month during which the city attorney and clerk were also fired and former mayor Linda Grilz resigned.

Former City Council President John Macary is now serving as Frontenac’s interim mayor. Councilmember Pat Clinton is now board president, and Tom Sighel, who was already running for city council, was appointed to the seat vacated by Macary.

John Zafuta, formerly public safety director, has been appointed interim city administrator. Cody Milligan is now acting Frontenac police chief and Jim Long is acting fire chief. The position of city treasurer, which Zafuta had been running for in the November election, is currently vacant.