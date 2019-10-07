JEFFERSON, MO — Pittsburg State football blew past Lincoln University 56-14 on Saturday to win their fifth-straight win.

The Gorillas(5-0) registered a season-high 354 passing yards, led by 244 yards by quarterback Mak Sexton.

Lincoln's Hosea Franklin rushed for 244 yards, but Pittsburg State stifled the Blue Tigers(0-5) passing attack, led by their pass rush.

Simanu'a Thomas led the Gorillas pass rush with two forced fumbles. Teammate Cole Morris tallied two quarterback sacks, while also returning a fumble for a 31-yard touchdown.

Bryce Murphy grabbed seven passes for 114 yards and a touchdown. Lorenzo West added two touchdowns and 72 yards receiving.

Pittsburg State will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Missouri State University on Saturday.

