1. Newly appointed Councilmember Tom Sighel took the oath of office.

2. Councilmember LaDonna Pyle gave an update on Friends of Frontenac activities including plans for Halloween and Christmas celebrations. Pyle brought up the possibility of the city purchasing a new Christmas tree and the council discussed the idea before tabling it until the next meeting to allow time for city staff to look into the city’s financial options.

3. The commission discussed a possible renewal of the city’s annual audit agreement and a potential cyber insurance policy with Ryan Insurance, LLC, for an increased amount of coverage, before tabling both items to allow time to get more information and look into the city’s possible options.

4. The commission discussed plans to potentially buy a used fire truck before approving a 10 percent down payment of $39,800 on the truck.

5. Following a half-hour executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters, the council approved motions to hire Attorney Austin Parker for legal consultation regarding employment issues, to hire April Bunney as part-time dispatcher, to move Nick Zafuta from part-time to full-time, and Tabor Spurling from two days a week to four days per week at the police department. Pyle brought up the possibility of increased compensation for newly appointed Interim City Administrator John Zafuta and Interim City Clerk Jayme Mjelde. The council did not take action on Pyle’s suggestion before going into another executive session for an hour to discuss matters of attorney-client privilege.