FRIDAY & SATURDAY

Cato Days

Cato Days is an annual festival held at what is believed to be the first community built in Southeast Kansas. Friday is Cato Kids' Day and is coordinated with area schools to show students what the pioneer days were like. Saturday activities include music and historical reenactments at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m., One Room Schoolhouse presentation at the Cato School, 12 p.m., Music & Food around a campfire, 1 p.m. Wagon ride to area sites. Silent auction to benefit restoration and upkeep of the Cato school and Cato Church.

SEK Antique Gas Engine & Tractor Swap Meet

The Southeast Kansas Antique Gas Engine & Tractor Swap Meet will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Crawford County Historical Museum, 651 U.S. 69, Pittsburg.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY

"She Kills Monsters" by PHS Theatre

In this comedic romp into the world of fantasy and role-playing games, Average Agnes is finally leaving her childhood home following the death of her totally weird sister, Tilly. When she finds Tilly's Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, Agnes embarks on a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly’s refuge. Audiences can expect hostile fairies, nasty ogres, and '90s pop culture that pays homage to the geek and warrior within us all. Shows at 7 p.m. on October 11 and 12 and 2 p.m. on October 12 and 13. Tickets are $10 for floor, $8 for prime balcony and $5 for balcony.

Columbus Hot Air Balloon Regatta

Weather permitting, the skies over Columbus and Cherokee County will be filled with colorful hot air balloons this weekend. This is the only hot air balloon rally in the four state area of southeast Kansas, southwest Missouri, northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas.

Friday evening begins with a balloon glow at dark in the industrial park on highway 69 and Merle Evans Drive. The balloons tether and inflate for about 30 minutes. In the early twilight hours, the fireballs from the propane burners make the inflated balloons appear to glow.

On Saturday, the regatta continues with the first race departing from the industrial park around 7:15 a.m., it could be a little earlier or a little later depending on winds and weather. The race, which will last around two hours and fly over parts of Columbus, Cherokee County and maybe into Oklahoma or Missouri, depending on the wind currents. This race will be a hare and hound race. A lead balloonist (hare) departs 15 minutes before the hounds (other balloons). The hounds hope to keep up with the hare who will eventually place a large X marker on the ground. The pilots will try to drop their numbered designated throw as close to the X as possible without the basket touching the ground.

This type of race will be repeated again on Saturday evening around 5:30 p.m. and on

Sunday morning at sunrise, weather permitting. There is a parking fee of $5 parking pass per car that will cover all four balloon events. It doesn’t matter how many people are in the vehicle. There is no admission fee, just a parking fee.

SUNDAY

An Afternoon of Song

Join JT Knoll and Don Viney as they present original music and covers of crowd favorites starting at 2 p.m. Sunday at Pittsburg Public Library, 308 North Walnut Street. Come prepared to join in a group sing-a-long! This free program is open to all ages. (Please share with your music-loving friends!)