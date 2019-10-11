PITTSBURG — In response to questions asked at Tuesday’s Pittsburg City Commission meeting about the Silverback Landing housing development and Silverback Way, the road the city is constructing leading into the housing addition east of Pittsburg State University, city officials gave an update on the two related projects.

During the meeting’s public input period, Pittsburg resident Bill Strenth asked about the Rural Housing Incentive District (RHID) agreement approved in September of last year which stated that the developer of the project, P & L Development, LLC, would “obtain Substantial Completion of the Internal Infrastructure Improvements within 12 months of approval of the final site plan or the Developer will be in material breach of this Agreement.”

Strenth pointed out that the year time period has passed “and they’re definitely not anywhere near substantial completion.” Strenth asked if the completion dates had been officially changed and by whom, what the present expected completion date was for Silverback Way, if there had been change orders on the Silverback Way project, and if P & L Development had applied for permits for five spec homes to be built in the housing development.

At the request of city commissioners Sarah Chenoweth and Dawn McNay later in the meeting, City Manager Daron Hall responded to some of Strenth’s questions, saying delays beyond the year timeframe for work on the project were because of the weather.

“I mean it’s rained 76 inches in the last twelve months, which is the 12 months of the RHID,” Hall said, “so I don’t know what anybody’s expectation is around here for construction, but they’ve done a load of work in that period.”

Public Works Director Cameron Alden also answered some of the questions, saying there had been several change orders for Silverback Way but added that they totaled less than $15,000, which was less than 1.5 percent of the total project cost. He also addressed Strenth’s question about permits for spec homes.

“Last time I checked the permits were not pulled,” Alden said, “but they did come in and check and they’re planning on pulling 12 permits to build 12 houses versus the originally planned five.”

McNay also asked Alden about concerns raised in the past by nearby residents about storm water drainage at Silverback Landing.

“One of the concerns that was brought up during that whole process was flooding,” McNay said. “Is the detention pond finished?”

Alden said the pond had been put in place.

“During construction that’s also serving as their sedimentation pond,” he said.

Although neither Hall or Alden directly answered Strenth’s questions about a new completion date or who approved a new completion date if it has officially been set, Hall commented on the concerns of nearby residents in general.

“It’s interesting that this development, a lot of people didn’t want it to happen, and now apparently it’s not going fast enough,” Hall said. “It’s going quickly.”