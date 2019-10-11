1. Community Corrections Administrative Director Mac Young addressed the commission to discuss the county’s options for phone services at the Crawford County Judicial Center. County Clerk Con Pyle and Counselor Jim Emerson said they could meet with Young and potential phone service providers at the Judicial Center to find out more about the building’s phone service needs and compare services offered.

2. Commissioner Tom Moody made a motion, which was seconded by Commissioner Jeremy Johnson, to appoint Johnson as the commission’s voting delegate and County Clerk Don Pyle as an alternate voting delegate to the Kansas Association of Counties Annual Conference, which will be Nov 12 to 14. Commissioner Burce Blair was not at Friday’s meeting.

3. Under old business, Pyle said he had set up a 9 a.m. work session for Friday, Oct. 18 with area trash haulers and Southeast Kansas Recycling Board Chairman Jim Triplett to discuss trash and recycling issues in the county.

4. Pyle and the commissioners discussed setting up a time for election canvassing to certify the results of the upcoming election on Nov. 5. The commission agreed to do the election canvassing at 9 a.m. on Nov. 11, although the County Courthouse will not be open to provide any other services Nov. 11 because it will be Veterans Day.

5. Commissioner Moody read announcements including an Oct. 22 work session with Ryan Insurance at 9 a.m. to discuss the Quarterly Loss Report, the closure of the Courthouse on Oct. 14 in observance of Columbus Day, the cancellation of the regularly scheduled commission meeting Oct. 15, and the work session planned for 9 a.m. on Oct. 18 with area waste haulers.