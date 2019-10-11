GIRARD — Two vehicles collided on Thursday following a u-turn on Highway Kansas 47.

According to a release from the Kansas Highway Patrol, at approximately 11:54 a.m. on Thursday, at Highway Kansas 47 milepost 61.1 or 6 miles East of Girard, a 2009 Hyundai Sonata, driven by Peggy Duran, 62, of Arcadia, was going westbound on Highway Kansas 47, and stopped at a private drive entrance on the north side of the highway facing west. A 1999 Dodge Durango, driven by Barbie Wicker, 33 of Arma, was traveling westbound on Highway Kansas 47 and was approaching Duran’s vehicle. Duran attempted to make a u-turn and was struck by Wicker.

Duran received a suspected serious injury and was taken to Ascension Via Christi. Occupants in Duran’s vehicle had complaint of pain but were not taken to the hospital.

Wicker complained of pain but was not taken to the hospital, however, one occupant in her vehicle, Mark Bush, 56, of Arma, was taken to Ascension Via Christi for his injury.