YATES CENTER — Following a shut-out win over Abilene, St. Mary’s-Colgan captured a 51-0 victory over Yates Center on Friday, pushing their overall record to 3-3.

The Panthers rose to the challenge early in their first district action of the season. Quarterback Gianni Piccini opened the first quarter with a 61-yard touchdown connection to Jalen VanBecelaere to give them a 6-0 lead.

It was the first of five first quarter touchdowns for Colgan. Blaise Dawson and Derek VanBecelaere both rushed for touchdowns in the quarter, Kannon Keller notched a 20-yard touchdown reception, and Brice Wood recovered a fumble for a 55-yard scoop-and-score.

Piccni and Dawson added two more touchdowns in the second quarter, and Brice Wood notched his second touchdown of the game on a 68-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

As a team, Colgan out-gained Yates Center in total offense, 373-83. The Panthers found success through their rushing attack, rushing for 373 yards.

The Panthers held Yates Center to only two yards rushing.

After one game in district action, St. Mary’s-Colgan and Uniontown sit in first place in Class 1A District One.

The Panthers will play at Pleasanton on Friday, before closing the year at Uniontown.