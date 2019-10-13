CANEY — The Frontenac Raider football team captured their sixth straight victory over the season on Friday, marching past Caney Valley 34-6.

Caney Valley struggled to find answers against the Raiders defense, failing to score in double-digits against Frontenac.

The Raiders broke off explosive plays through their rushing attack. Alex Johnson rumbled for a 95-yard touchdown, and Ryan Raio also notched a 16-yard touchdown run in the second half to help extend the Raiders lead.

The Raiders(6-0) will host their final two games of the regular season in Frontenac, starting against Baxter Springs on Friday.

Following their matchup against the Lions, the Raiders will close the season at home against Columbus(6-0).

Columbus scored over 40 points for the second consecutive week, defeating Parsons 42-13 Friday night to remained tied with the Raiders for first on the Class 3A District One Standings.

The Galena Bulldogs currently hold third place in the district rankings, ahead of Baxter Springs and Caney Valley.

Both Baxter Springs and Caney Valley are still looking for their first win in district play.

Trojans fall at Prairie View

The Prairie View Buffaloes delivered to the Girard Trojans their second straight district loss, defeating the Trojans 41-27 on Friday.

Prairie View jumped out to a 20-0 halftime lead, before pushing the lead to 41-14 in a strong third quarter.

Friday marked Girard’s second straight defeat, dating back to last week’s loss to Anderson County.

The Buffaloes(6-0) are 3-0 in district play. The Trojans, losers in three of their last four, will look to spark a winning streak next Friday against Iola on Senior Night in Girard.

Girard now slots in at fourth place in the Class 3A District Two rankings, below Prairie View, Anderson County and Burlington.

Girard will face off against Iola with hopes of crashing the top three rankings by finishing the season on a two-game winning streak.

Iola’s lone win of the season came against Burlington last week. The Mustangs were defeated by Burlington 20-6 on Friday.

The Trojans have the opportunity to score in bunches against the Mustangs. Iola has given up over 30 points in four of their six games.