SHAWNEE — Mill Valley handed Pittsburg their first shut-out loss of the season, defeating the Purple Dragons 31-0 at home on Friday.

Mill Valley quarterback Cooper Marsh led the way for the Jaguars. Although Marsh completed only 10 of 25 of his pass attempts, the Jaguar quarterback still passed for 239 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Jaguar Wideout Jacob Hartman caught three passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jaguars out-gained the Purple Dragons in total offense, 358-120, and converted on six of 13 of their third down attempts.

Pittsburg will attempt to bounce back at home against Olathe East next Friday. The Hawks(4-2) defeated West Shawnee 14-6 on Friday.

The Hawks two losses of the season came against Olathe North to open the season and Gardner Edgerton during week four.

Olathe East will play Pittsburg and Olathe South to close the season.

Pittsburg(4-2) are currently ranked sixth in the Class 4A East rankings, slotted between Louisburg and Bonner Springs.

Paola and Tonganoxie are tied for first in the standings, with matching 6-0 records.

Bishop Miege and Chanute follow them with 5-1 records.

McPherson(6-0) are the only remaining undefeated team on the west side of the standings, leading the rankings ahead of three 5-1 squads (Buhler, Andover Central, Winfield).

Following their game against Olathe, Pittsburg will conclude the season at De Soto.