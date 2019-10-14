The Crawford County Clerk’s Office wants to remind voters that the General Election for 2019 will take place on November 5. This election is being held to elect board members for local governmental entities such as cities, school districts, hospital districts, extension districts and other local governing boards. There is also a constitutional amendment question that, if approved, will make changes to the Kansas Constitution.

The last day to register to vote or to make changes to your voter registration is Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Advance voting in person and by mail will begin on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Registered voters can vote early in person at the county clerk’s office in the courthouse in Girard between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:30 PM on weekdays. Early voting in person will also be held at the Meadowbrook Mall in Pittsburg on October 26 & 27 and at the Homer Cole Community Center in Pittsburg on October 28. Voters can also request an advance ballot by mail by completing an application and sending it to the county clerk’s office. Advance ballot applications are available online at www.crawfordcountykansas.org or by contacting the county clerk’s office at 620-724-6115 or by email at countyclerk@ckt.net .

The positions that are up for election have been published in the newspaper and are posted on the county’s website at www.crawfordcountykansas.org . Please contact the office of Crawford County Clerk Don Pyle at 620-724-6115 if you have any questions.

Important Dates for the 2019 Municipal Elections:

October 15, 2019 – Last day to register to vote or to change your voter registration information.

October 16, 2019 – Advance voting begins. Advance ballots by mail can start to be mailed to voters, advance voting in person is available at the county clerk’s office at the Crawford County Courthouse in Girard, Kansas.

October 26, 2019 – Advance voting in person at the Meadowbrook Mall in Pittsburg from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

October 27, 2019 – Advance voting in person at the Meadowbrook Mall in Pittsburg from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

October 28, 2019 – Advance voting in person at the Homer Cole Community Center at 3003 N. Joplin St. in Pittsburg from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

November 4, 2017 – Advance Voting ends at noon.

November 5, 2017 – General Election Day with all polls open from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM.