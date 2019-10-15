KANSAS CITY, MO — Northwest Missouri State University delivered to Pittsburg State their first loss of the season, dropping the Gorillas 38-17.

Pitt State wideout Lorenzo West led the Gorillas with 163 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Pitt State quarterback Brandon Mlekus found West on a 78-yard touchdown on their first possession, but the Bearcats responded with 28 unanswered points, leading the Bearcats to a 31-14 halftime advantage.

Pitt state quarterback Mak Sexton found Bryce Murphy on a 10-yard touchdown connection to for the Gorillas second touchdown of the afternoon.

Braden Wright rushed for 172 yards to lead the Bearcats(6-0) to the win.

The Gorillas will face Fort Hays State University on Homecoming at 1 p.m. next Saturday.

According to stats provided by Pitt State Athletics, Northwest now holds a 28-25 series advantage of Pitt State.

Last season, Isaiah Strayhorn rushed 11 times for 147 touchdowns and a touchdown to lead the Bearcats to a 31-7 victory at Carnie Smith Stadium.

Pitt State(5-1) entered that game ranked No. 8 in the division II Top 25, having won eleven-straight games dating back to 2017.

Saturday's game will mark the 109th time the Gorillas face a top 25 NCAA Division II opponent. Pitt State is 58-50-0 (.537) in those contests, according to stats provided by Pitt State Athletics.

The Gorillas entered Saturday ranked No. 13 this week’s FCA/NCAA Division II Top 25 poll, after averaging 47 points-per-game, with a defense that’s holding opposing teams to a conference-best 17.8 points average.

Pitt State(5-0) sports an offense that is top-five in both average rushing and passing yards in the conference.