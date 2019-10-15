At 2 p.m. Sunday at Miners Hall Museum in Franklin, people can watch the program “Girard -150 Years.” The program will be presented by Terri Harley and Nicki Neil.

Harley’s presentation will highlight the rich and colorful history of the town, the Crawford County seat, including why Girard was once considered the printing capital of the world.

Neil will share stories from local historian Gene DeGruson and her grandmother who worked for Marcet Haldeman-Julius, the wife of Emanuel Haldeman-Julius, over the years about the Little Blue Books.

This special program is being presented in conjunction with the special quarterly exhibit “Little Blue Books 100 Years!” hosted by Linda Knoll.

Program begins at 2 p.m. (doors open at 1:45) and admission is free. MHM encourages people to call at 620-347-4220 in advance to ensure adequate seating. Donations are accepted and appreciated, a release from MHM said. After the program, people are welcome to view the special quarterly exhibit.