PITTSBURG —Two Pittsburg community helping agencies are preparing for the 2019 Christmas season. Each year, Wesley House and The Salvation Army partner to distribute Christmas food and toys to many Crawford County low-income families to brighten their holidays.

Sign up for this year’s Christmas Distribution is November 4-8th and November 11-15th, from 10 am -12 noon at The Salvation Army and from 1-3:15 p.m. at Wesley House. The Wesley House will not handle Christmas Distribution applications on November 8th and November 11th. Christmas application sign up assistance at Wesley House will resume on November 12th. There will be a night signup at Wesley House from 5-8pm on November 14th.

All adult applicants must have photo ID. Every applicant, adult or child, must have a Social Security card, school record, tax return or a piece of documentation showing they belong in that household. Each family requires proof of residency and proof of all household income. Only current Crawford County residents may apply.

The Christmas Distribution is December 18th and 19th at the Pittsburg State University Student Recreation Center/Pittsburg National Guard Armory. According to Wesley House, the two non-profit agencies served 518 families for the Christmas Distribution in 2018.

For more information, please call Wesley House at: 620-232-3760, ext. 206, or The Salvation Army at: 620-231-0415.