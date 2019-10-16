PITTSBURG — Adorned in sweatpants with “Nebraska” written up the leg and a Kansas-themed fitted T-shirt, Dawn Belfield-Pointer acted out a dancing scene from the ‘80s movie “Flashdance” in front of an audience on Tuesday at Memorial Auditorium.

Why did she do this?

She did it for the cats.

On Tuesday Pawprints on the Heartland hosted its 8th annual Catwalk and Cocktails event to raise money for the program Trap, Neuter, Return of Crawford County. Pawprints on the Heartland provides spay and neuter surgery at a lower or “affordable” cost, its website says. The TNR program collects the feral cats so they can be spayed or neutered.

During the event there was a silent auction and a fashion show where the models wore merchandise from the Doggie Bag, a thrift store which serves as an ongoing fundraiser for the Southeast Kansas Humane Society.

“I encourage everyone to spay everything in sight,” Belfield-Pointer said. “It’s all about stopping the cycle of reproduction.”

According to a release from Pawprints on the Heartland, one unspayed mother cat and her offspring can produce up to 420,000 cats in seven years if they go unaltered.

Approximately 35 cats are waiting for homes at the Southeast Kansas Humane Society, a no-kill shelter, which has the pets spayed and neutered. This doesn’t count the kittens that are being fostered by volunteers in the community.

According to Belfield-Pointer, when there is no room for these pets, some animals are sent away to the Town and Country Humane Society in Nebraska, where they wait for forever homes. She said the overpopulation of these homeless animals is why it’s so important to have them spayed.