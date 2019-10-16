FRIDAY

PSU Solo & Chamber Music Series: Saxophonist Otis Murphy

Saxophonist Otis Murphy, an international soloist and clinician in great demand and with wide recognition across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, has been described by Fanfare Magazine as producing an extraordinarily golden tone.

Tickets to each performance are free to full-time PSU students with a valid student ID. Individual tickets for the public are $12 general admission, or $8 for those over 65 and under 18. Or, purchase the "Any Four Package" for $41 general admission, or $27 for over 65 and under 18. The complete season may be purchased for $54 general admission or $36 for over 65 and under 18.

Purchase them at the PSU Ticket office in the Garfield Weede Building, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, online at https://www.pittstate.edu/office/ticket-office/index.html, or at the door based on availability.

SATURDAY

PSU Homecoming Parade and Pre-Parade Prelude

PSU Homecoming Parade begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, in downtown Pittsburg. Pittsburg Youth Chorale, under the direction of MJ Harper, will perform a Pre-Parade Prelude at 8:30 a.m. at Root Coffeehouse, 402 N. Broadway. Sing along to holiday hits before Halloween, patriotic tunes in preparation for Veterans Day, and folk tunes perfect for Autumn.

Kids' Halloween Art Party

ArtForms Gallery LCC, is calling on children ages seven to 10 to participate in a Halloween Art Party with artist Pat Glick at ArtForms Gallery LLC, 620 N. Broadway. Children will paint a cloth trick-or-treat bag as well as a small scary wooden box. Participants should dress appropriately for this painting activity. The event will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The Workshop fee is $10, due at the time of registration. Class size limited to 10.

SUNDAY

St. Michael’s Fall Bazaar and Turkey Dinner

St. Michael’s Fall Bazaar and Turkey Dinner will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday at st. Michael’s Parish Hall in Girard. Menu includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry salad, bread and pie. $7 for adults, $4 for children ages three to 12. Carry-out available.

Chicopee Foundation Soup/Chili dinner

The Chicopee Foundation will have a soup or chili dinner at 11 a.m. until sold out on Sunday, at 403 S. Pesavento Ave. Pittsburg. Dinner consists of soup or chili, drink and a dessert. Carry out dinners and quarts are available. For more information contact Peggy Chapman at 620-231-2384.