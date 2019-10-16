Hearts and Hammers opened applications for area residents who need assistance making repairs and painting their homes. Applications will be taken from Oct. 16 to Dec. 6 and can be picked up at the Housing and Urban Development Office in Pittsburg, the Salvation Army and Wesley House. The homes need to be owner occupied.

The applications will be used to choose a project to begin in the spring. The group helps refurbish the exterior of homes for residents who can live independently, but may no longer be able to maintain parts of their home.

To qualify, residents must be elderly or disabled, and own their home. Additional information is available at the HUD office, or questions can be directed to Bob Gilmore at 620-687-5713.