PITTSBURG — Saxophonist Otis Murphy, an international soloist and clinician in great demand and with wide recognition across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, will perform in concert at Pittsburg State University at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 as the next up in the Solo & Chamber Music Series.

The concert will be held in the Sharon Kay Dean Recital Hall inside McCray Hall at PSU.

Murphy has been described by Fanfare Magazine as producing an extraordinarily golden tone.

“Murphy’s ease, fluidity and perfect blending of registers on his instrument is extraordinary, as is his phrasing,” Fanfare wrote.

Murphy holds the position of professor of saxophone in the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, having joined the faculty at the age of 28 and becoming one of the youngest faculty members in its history.

Tickets to each performance are free to full-time PSU students with a valid student ID. Individual tickets for the public are $12 general admission, or $8 for those over 65 and under 18. They may be purchased at the PSU Ticket office in the Garfield Weede Building, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, online at https://www.pittstate.edu/office/ticket-office/index.html, or at the door based on availability.

The series is financially supported by grants, sponsorships, the PSU Student Government Association, and contributions from patrons.