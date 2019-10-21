PITTSBURG — On Saturday, an SUV driver crashed into a motorcycle and lost control of her vehicle then hit a building on Broadway.

According to a release from the Kansas Highway Patrol, at approximately 7:14 p.m. there was a two-vehicle wreck on Broadway, at 516 South Broadway Street.

The SUV, driven by Salma Marquez-Aguirre, and a motorcycle were driving southbound on South Broadway Street. According to the release, Marquez-Aguirree was traveling at a high rate of speed and struck the rear of the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was thrown and was taken to KU Medical Center with suspected serious injury. According to the release, the next of kin has not been notified.

After hitting the motorcycle, Marquez-Aguirre lost control of her vehicle and struck a building nearby.

According to the Crawford County Jail arrest log, Marquez-Aguirre was arrested at the scene for reckless driving, operating a vehicle without a valid license, driving under the influence and aggravated battery.

According to the arrest log, she was also charged for a separate incident for allegedly fleeing or attempting to elude the police. According to Crawford County Sheriff Danny Smith, Marquez-Aguirre ran a red light in Frontenac and deputies halted the pursuit because of traffic. There was no active pursuit during the time of the wreck, Smith said.