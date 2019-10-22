1. Council members Mike Snow, Lynn Grant and David Hogard were not at the meeting.

2. No one spoke during the citizens’ forum period of the meeting.

3. Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Bob Kunshek presented the Planning and Zoning Report and the council approved an ordinance (Ordinance 2019-12) allowing residents to apply for a special use permit for living quarters or apartments on the ground floor in a retail business district to be occupied only by the permit holder, who would need a current, valid business license.

4. The council discussed a cyber insurance policy from Ryan Insurance, including the definition of a cybersecurity breach or extortion “event,” before tabling the topic without taking any action. Interim City Administrator John Zafuta also presented the city administrator’s report, noting among other topics that the position of city treasurer remains open and the city is continuing to take applications for the job. The council also discussed the city’s water system improvement project but did not take any action on it.

5. The council had two executive sessions, one for ten minutes to discuss non-elected personnel matters and one for 45 minutes to discuss matters of attorney-client privilege.