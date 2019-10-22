More than 150 members, ages 14 to 80+, of the Pittsburg Multi-Generational Chorus, or “Multi-Gen,” will sing and dance their way through hits of the 1970s in a show-choir concert Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts.

The fast-paced concert, “’70s to the Max,” will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will last one hour, including such tunes as “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen, “Rocket Man” by Elton John, “Stayin’ Alive” by the BeeGees, and “Dancing Queen” by ABBA. The chorus will be accompanied by live music from The J3 Band, The House Band, and local musician Johnny Rose.

The chorus and band are comprised of community members, including several PSU faculty, staff, students, and alumni, and Pittsburg High School students and teachers who rehearse side-by-side from August through October. It’s founded and directed by Susan Laushman, an alumnus of the PSU Department of Music, who also arranged the music for the chorus and band.

The concert is free, although donations will be accepted at the door to help offset expenses.