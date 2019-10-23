PITTSBURG — A wide range of local government, business and community stakeholders gathered Tuesday at Pittsburg State University for the 2019 Pittsburg Regional Economic Outlook Conference. Speakers at the event included representatives of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, the University of Kansas Health System, Wichita State University, PSU, and the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce.

Michael Davidsson, PSU assistant professor of economics, finance and banking, said that manufacturing “is the anchor of economic growth locally, an anchor of economic stability,” that “there seems to be considerable optimism going on locally,” and home sales in the Pittsburg area “are through the roof.”

Davidsson also talked, however, about problems with the local housing market.

“Almost all major indicators of the city of Pittsburg and micropolitan area are improving, however, we have a very bad problem, a fundamental problem that can jeopardize all future growth and prosperity, and that’s population growth,” he said. “We are not growing in terms of population.”

Davidsson said three key areas for a city’s successful economic development include a vibrant downtown, flexible housing markets, and strengthening public schools.

“The city of Pittsburg has been very proactive as it relates to revitalizing downtown,” he said.

In response to questions from City Manager Daron Hall, Davidsson further explained what he meant by flexible housing markets.

Davidsson said it meant the supply of available housing relative to increases in housing costs. If the supply of new homes is not increasing, he said, overall increases in housing prices drive up the cost of existing older homes, making it difficult for people who might want to live in Pittsburg to find a home that is attractive to them. It’s better for Pittsburg when higher paid workers live in the city and pay local property taxes than when they commute from elsewhere, he noted, so construction of new homes in the city will benefit the local economy.

Similar to revitalizing downtown, however, the city has made significant efforts to increase local construction of new homes, Davidsson said, and one important problem to address is that Pittsburg High School is not highly rated by websites that people might check to find out about the quality of local public education, which could deter them from choosing to live in Pittsburg.

Housing was also discussed by other speakers at the conference, including Stan Longhofer, director of the Center for Real Estate at Wichita State University, who talked about the increasing cost of housing statewide.

“You know, part of it is the fact that construction costs continue to go up all throughout the aftermath of the Great Recession,” he said.

“We lost a tremendous amount of subcontractors in the wake of the financial crisis, and many of them have not ever come back, so you have labor shortages, construction industry has tremendous labor shortages.”

Healthcare was another topic of discussion at the conference.

“What can healthcare in Kansas look like?” asked Jodi Schmidt, executive director of the University of Kansas Health System Care Collaborative. “That’s really what we’re interested in.”

Schmidt said a new model for rural healthcare in Kansas is needed.

“You have experienced that more here in Southeast Kansas than any other part of the state, in terms of what happens when your rural hospital is not sustainable, what happens in a community like Independence or Fort Scott, and very fortunately here in Southeast Kansas you have had rural partners who have been willing to step up and open emergency rooms,” she said.

In terms of the overall local economy, Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce President Blake Benson, who spoke alongside Davidsson during a panel discussion at the end of the conference, said what he’s been hearing from local business owners is that they’re “cautiously optimistic,” about the regional economic outlook.

“They’ve heard for several years that a recession is impending and I think they’re almost just tired of waiting for it to happen and they’re moving forward with plans,” Benson said.

Workforce shortages are a concern for employers, “but even that can be a positive, because that tight labor market is what has pushed wages up,” he said, and despite workforce concerns employers are also “being very proactive in not letting that stop their future plans.”

Following the conference, Benson noted that the event takes place annually in October. He said he would “encourage anybody next year that would just like more information on where their state, their region, and their city is headed economically” to come to the 2020 conference.