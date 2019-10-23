People violate the school bus stop-arm almost weekly, area superintendents say.

“Safety is the most important thing to us,” USD 247 Superintendent of Schools Brad Miner said. “If they don't follow rules when the stop arm is out it could really put our kids in danger.

“We want to encourage them [drivers] to keep a look out for those bright yellow buses so we can get those kids off the bus safely.”

USD 246 Superintendent of Schools Greg Gorman agreed.

“We want drivers to be cognizant of stops signs, traffic has to stop both ways,” he said. “As soon as you see yellow lights, slow down, because the chances are that stop sign is coming up quick.”

According to a release from the Kansas Department of Transportation, “laws protect students who are getting off and on a school bus by making it illegal for drivers to pass a school bus while dropping off or picking up passengers, regardless of the direction of approach,” the release said stating information from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The following is information for drivers from NHTSA and KDOT:

Make school bus transportation safer for everyone by following these practices:

When backing out of a driveway or leaving a garage, watch out for children walking or bicycling to school.

When driving in neighborhoods with school zones, watch out for young people who may be thinking about getting to school, but may not be thinking of getting there safely.

Slow down. Watch for children walking in the street, especially if there are no sidewalks in the neighborhood.

Watch for children playing and congregating near bus stops.

Be alert. Children arriving late for the bus may dart into the street without looking for traffic.

Learn and obey the school bus laws in your state, as well as the "flashing signal light system" that school bus drivers use to alert motorists of pending actions: Yellow flashing lights indicate the bus is preparing to stop to load or unload children. Motorists should slow down and prepare to stop their vehicles. Red flashing lights and extended stop arms indicate the bus has stopped and children are getting on or off. Motorists must stop their cars and wait until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop-arm is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving before they can start driving again.

Along with National School Bus Safety Week some schools in the area and across Kansas are participating in Kansas School Transportation Appreciation Day where districts and students will recognize and show appreciation for their bus drivers. According to the Kansas State Pupil Transportation Association website, Governor Laura Kelly recently signed a declaration of Oct. 23 as School Transportation Appreciation Day.

“We are going to recognize our drivers on that day and thank them for what they do,” Miner said. “It’s a very important job.”