PITTSBURG — Howdy partner!

People can learn about the wild west on Friday and Saturday.

For the first time, the Crawford County Historical Museum will host a Cow Creek Cowboy Gathering. The two-day event will be at 6 p.m. Friday, and start at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the museum.

Mel and Tina Hass, who are a few of the event’s planning committee members, have organized and participated in Wild West Shows for over the past 20 years. Before moving to Oswego, they were part of the Illinois Outlaws. The couple is bringing their experience to the table for the cowboy event. According to CCHM Director Amanda Minton, the event would not have taken place this year if she had not run into them during a previous reenactment.

In Illinois, the couple went to fairs and other events to entertain and educate children.

“We entertain the audience and let them know how this was back then,” Tina Hass said.

The event will include several entertainers — cowboy poets, musicians, food vendors and more.

One entertainer, George Parsons of Nashville, Missouri, is bringing his guitar. Parsons has been part of the museum’s Wacky Wednesday and Living History reenactments. He’s always read history books, has horses and wagons, cowboy clothes and guns, Parsons said.

Although he claims to be the “best picker in Nashville … Missouri” he said there will be many great area musicians and poets who will also perform during the event.

Along with his guitar, Parsons is going to drive his wagon to the museum.

“They [children] all get excited when they see the horses, they get to pet them and see what their names are,” he said, adding, “What I want the kids to leave with is the desire to read or to know about history.”

The schedule of events include:

At 6 p.m. Friday there will be a cowboy campfire open night where people can join in singing and stories. A Cowboy Church convocation at 10 a.m. will kick off Saturday’s event. There will be a H.R. Brown Store Robbery skit at 10:30 a.m.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be a Dutch Oven fundraiser and from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. there will be a children’s activity arena. At 1 p.m. there will be mounted shooting demonstrations and cattle wrestlers will have a demonstration at 3 p.m.

Donations from the event will go to the Gorilla Pantry and Wesley House.