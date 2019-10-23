1. The commission heard special presentations including an announcement of plans to open a new Dairy Queen in Pittsburg next year, a presentation on Revolving Loan Fund projects, updates on Street Sales Tax projects and the city’s Land Use Plan, and a presentation on the Pittsburg Police Department’s Child Response Advocates Program.

2. The commission approved a resolution of intent to annex Mike Carpino Ford Lincoln into the city and approved ordinances regulating taxicabs in the city and prohibiting parking on the south side of Park Street between Broadway and College streets.

3. The commission considered adopting an ordinance that would regulate “dockless vehicles,” which includes electric scooters that can be rented using a phone app, and heard a presentation from city staff and a representative of the electric scooter company VeoRide, but did not vote to approve the ordinance.

4. The commission approved two motions relating to the date when regular terms of office begin for city officers, including a resolution that city officers’ terms of office will start on the date of the first regularly scheduled city commission meeting on or after Dec. 1 following the certification of the election.

5. The commission approved a contract with Ben Moore Studio, LLC, for an architectural and historical survey of downtown Pittsburg to determine which properties might merit preservation.