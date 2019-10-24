An annual tribute to an individual instrumental in preserving and celebrating the history and cultural heritage of the region is planned for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, in Special Collections at Axe Library on the campus of Pittsburg State University.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Leonard H. Axe Library for more than 20 years, the annual Gene DeGruson Memorial Lecture is free and open to the public. It will be followed by a reception.

This year’s speaker is English and Modern Languages Professor Casie Hermansson, whose presentation will be “Library Research and Publishing in the Internet Age.”

Hermansson is the author of the recently published “Filming the Children’s Book: Adapting Metafiction” and “The Palgrave Handbook of Children’s Film and Television.” Her credits include numerous other publications, including several on the Bluebeard story and legend.

DeGruson was a Southeast Kansas scholar, writer and editor, and pioneering archivist and curator of Special Collections, which he founded in 1968. He spent 29 years building it into a rich treasure trove of knowledge on local history as well as an archive for PSU.