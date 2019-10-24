PITTSBURG — Although Pittsburg once had a Dairy Queen, the location on South Broadway between Quincy and Carlton streets that is now home to Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers closed in 2007. Starting next summer, however, a new Dairy Queen is planned to open further north on Broadway.

“Construction on the Pittsburg Dairy Queen is expected to begin in March 2020 and will feature a new design yet to be unveiled by the Dairy Queen corporate office,” a recent press release notes. “The Pittsburg location will be the first of its kind in Kansas and only the second in the entire country. The new Pittsburg Dairy Queen will be a ‘Grill & Chill’ concept, featuring hot food along with the company’s signature soft-serve ice cream.”

The new Dairy Queen will be located at 2107 N. Broadway, between 21st and 22nd streets. The franchise will have different owners than the former location. Raj and Al Patel, who are investing an estimated $2.2 million to open the new Dairy Queen, are also owners of Pitt Discount Liquor at 1001 S. Broadway. They announced their plans for the new location at Tuesday’s Pittsburg City Commission meeting.

“We’re proud to bring the Dairy Queen experience back to Pittsburg,” Raj Patel said in the release. “Pittsburg is a growing community and we feel Dairy Queen will be extremely successful in its new location on North Broadway.”