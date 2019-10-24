FRIDAY

Pittsburg Downtown Bridal Crawl

Come to the Memorial Auditorium between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to pick up your "passport" for $5 for the 4th Annual Pittsburg Downtown Bridal Crawl and find out what Pittsburg has to offer you for your wedding day. People in your wedding party can enter for you as well. At 7:30 p.m. participants will gather in the Lower Level of the Memorial Auditorium for a Faux Reception and a give away.

Zombie Survival: Twilight Challenge

This is no ordinary challenge, participants will need to escape the creatures and beings wandering Lincoln Park. Children under the age of 12 years old are allowed to participate and will need to be accompanied by a registered participant over the age of 18 years. First 50 participants will receive a free zombie survival shirt. Each registered participant will receive a belt much like a flag football belt. Attached to each belt will be two life flags. Participants will choose their own path through the marked route and will spend a minimum of 30 minutes and a maximum of 50 minutes maneuvering through the course trying to stay alive. The event will be from 7 to 9 p.m. at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St., Pittsburg.

ArtWalk Drink and Draw

Join TJ Lelands for the first ever ArtWalk Drink and Draw event. This will be a low-key event for artists of all skill levels. Choose from a beginner or intermediate level prompt. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at TJ Lelands, 108 W 6th Street, Pittsburg. There is a $5 suggested donation at the door. People can bring extra cash for an art raffle. Tickets are one for $1 or six for $5. T-shirts will also be available for purchase. This is a 21+ event.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

Cow Creek Cowboy Gathering

People can learn about the wild west on Friday and Saturday. For the first time, the Crawford County Historical Museum will host a Cow Creek Cowboy Gathering. The two-day event will be at 6 p.m. Friday, and start at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the museum.

The schedule of events include:

At 6 p.m. Friday there will be a cowboy campfire open night where people can join in singing and stories. A Cowboy Church convocation at 10 a.m. will kick off Saturday’s event. There will be a H.R. Brown Store Robbery skit at 10:30 a.m.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be a Dutch Oven fundraiser and from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. there will be a children’s activity arena. At 1 p.m. there will be mounted shooting demonstrations and cattle wrestlers will have a demonstration at 3 p.m.

Donations from the event will go to the Gorilla Pantry and Wesley House.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY

'A Doll's House' by Pitt State Theatre

It is argued that when playwright Henrik Ibsen had his character, Nora, slam the door on a conventional marriage she opened the door to modern drama. With a hard focus on marriage, societal norms, and long-held secrets, "A Doll’s House" speaks to all audiences, whether in 1879 or 2019. Come see why this compelling drama continues to be one of the most produced modern dramas of all time. Written by Henrik Ibsen. Translated by Nicolas Rudall. Directed by Joey Pogue. Performances are October 24-27, 2019. Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Bicknell Family Center for the Arts, 1711 S. Homer St.