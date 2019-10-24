PITTSBURG — When Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel opened in March 2017, it committed to donating $100,000 each quarter to the Crawford County Career and Technical Education Center (CTEC).

On Thursday, the casino celebrated its support for CTEC reaching the $1 million mark with a check presentation by Kansas Crossing General Manager Doug Fisher. The money given to CTEC so far is part of a ten-year, $4 million commitment from Kansas Crossing.

“This is our millionth dollar that we’ve given to CTEC, and with the commitment we’ve made to [Pittsburg State University] for the Silverback Fund, for Block22, for Southeast Kansas tourism, I mean we’re just happy to be part of the continued success of the area,” Fisher said.

Kris Mengarelli, executive director of CTEC, also discussed the significance of Kansas Crossing’s support.

“It’s exciting to have received $1 million in donations from Kansas Crossing to date and I’m looking forward to the additional years to come,” Mengarelli said.

“It’s great for our kids to have the opportunities that they do and it’s great to have somebody like Kansas Crossing being so supportive. We’ve donated over $80,000 worth of scholarship money to date and we’ve also been able to make some improvements to our facility all thanks to Kansas Crossing’s support.”

County Commissioner Bruce Blair, who is on CTEC’s board of directors, attended the check presentation as well.

“There’s a lot of students that fit better in the CTEC program than they do in a regular classroom,” Blair said. “The reason they go to school — some have athletics and some have this program, and that’s why they go to school every day, because they want to go weld, or masonry or construction, that’s their niche.”

Pittsburg City Commissioner Dawn McNay was also at the event.

“This is very exciting,” McNay said. “We really appreciate Kansas Crossing’s continued support for CTEC, and they’re doing amazing things contributing to the workforce in Pittsburg and giving kids that maybe won’t thrive in the traditional school setting a chance to be successful and contribute.”