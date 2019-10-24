PITTSBURG — During its past several meetings, the Pittsburg City Commission has discussed the possibility of approving an ordinance to regulate “dockless vehicles,” a category which includes electric scooters that riders can rent for short trips using a mobile phone application.

Spencer Dickerson, regional manager at the company VeoRide, which makes and services fleets of such scooters and is interested in bringing them to Pittsburg, attended Tuesday’s meeting and answered questions from commissioners. Dickerson said VeoRide’s scooters have been in use in Wichita for about two months now and there have been no major problems so far. In response to a question from Commissioner Dan McNally about cities closer to Pittsburg’s size, Dickerson said Pittsburg might even be a better location for VeoRide’s scooters.

“It actually tends to work out that the smaller a community is, the easier it is to operate in,” Dickerson said. “As you start to scale up into larger numbers that becomes a little bit more difficult.”

James Cox, an administrative intern with the city who has been working on the potential ordinance regulating the scooters, said the city recently created a survey to measure public opinion about the idea of allowing the scooters, which at past meetings city officials have said would be limited to use near Pittsburg State University and a few other areas in town.

“It went out today,” Cox said of the survey. “Right now as I looked there’s 144 responses, but it’s, of course, too early to kind of give results on that.”

The commission ultimately did not vote Tuesday on whether to approve the ordinance regulating scooters such as VeoRide’s.

“I know it feels like we’re stringing you along but it feels a little discourteous to make a decision tonight when we just issued a survey,” said Commissioner Dawn McNay. Dickerson said even if the commission had decided to approve the ordinance Tuesday, VeoRide still would likely not launch its scooter rental service in Pittsburg until spring of 2020.

While the city has not yet decided if it will take action to regulate rental scooters, during past discussions of the issue, officials have noted that the main alternative option to regulating the scooters is to ban them completely, because without any ordinance there is little to prevent larger scooter companies like Bird and Lime from operating in Pittsburg if they choose to do so.

A related issue came up later in the meeting when the commission discussed and ultimately approved changes to its taxicab ordinance, which had not been updated since 1975. Changes included increasing cab driver license and background check fees by $5 and $10 respectively, instituting a $25 cab inspection fee, and doing away with a $35 business license fee.

“What’s the difference between taxicabs and Ubers?” Commissioner Chuck Munsell asked during the taxicab ordinance discussion. “Do we regulate Uber?”

Several city officials including City Attorney Henry Menghini said the city does not regulate Uber.

“The answer to your question is we don’t have a process for licensing Uber drivers,” said City Manager Daron Hall.

Asked by Commissioner Sarah Chenoweth if Uber pays a city business license fee to operate in Pittsburg, Director of Finance Jamie Clarkson said the company does not.

“We have no way of regulating Uber that I’m aware of at this time,” Clarkson said.

Despite the lack of local regulation, however, Uber drivers do operate in Pittsburg, several officials noted.

“Uber’s everywhere,” Hall said.