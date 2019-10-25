PITTSBURG — On Thursday, Riggs Chiropractic recognized local groups’ efforts and provided a total of $15,000 to 10 organizations during a Chamber Coffee at their business.

For every new patient that comes into the office, Riggs Chiropractic Co-owners Kayla and Tyler Riggs donate their new patient exam fees to the community.

“We keep zero dollars of our new patient exams,” Kayla Riggs said.

In the last four years Riggs has donated close to $30,000 to the community.

“But really, it’s not from us, it’s from all of our patients, so I’d like to thank all of the patients that have supported us over the years,” Kayla Riggs said.

Organizations which received a donation include: Ducks Unlimited, Crawford County Diaper Stock, Parents as Teachers, Horses of Hope, Project Warmth, Wesley House, Fostering Connections, SEK Humane Society, Safehouse Crisis Center and Angels Among Us.

These organizations were hand-picked by the Riggs Chiropractic staff. The business is now looking for an organization to sponsor in the future.

“We would like you to post a video on Facebook on why you deserve to have our donations in the future,” Kayla Riggs said, adding that people should tag Riggs Chiropractic and the business and their staff will determine who receives the sponsorship.