PITTSBURG — Breathe.

Close your eyes, breathe deep and fill your lungs with air.

Feel better?

Area first responders, mental health professionals, emergency room staff and many others learned about the power of meditation during a Learn to Pause Mindfulness Training on Thursday and Friday at Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium.

The training was put on by Kim Colegrove, the Founder and Owner of the Pause First Project and her program was on Mindfulness for First Responders. Several organizations and entities sponsored the event: the National Alliance on Mental Health of Southeast Kansas (NAMI), Crawford County Mental Health Center,Pittsburg Police Department, Mount Carmel Foundation, Ascension Via Christi Behavioral Health and Marrones, Inc.

Colegrove, of Kansas City, Missouri, has been meditating since she was 10. As the years went on she continued to do so and later began training people how to do the same. Following the death of her husband, who took his life a few months after retiring from 30 years in law enforcement, she began training first responders in meditation.

“That shifted my thinking and I started to research stress and trauma, especially how trauma impacts law enforcement and first responders,” Colegrove said, “so I turned my attention in 2017 to first responders.”

Colegrove encourages first responders to “learn the aspects of mindfulness that can help them personally and professionally, which is self awareness and present moment awareness,” she said. “And you have to take a pause in order to get focused in the present moment.”

To Colegrove, meditation is a daily exercise which helps people be more “present and aware in the present moment” and she encourages people to “drop little mindful practices throughout the day for stabilization, for emotional regulation and stress reduction.”

These micro practices can be done any time and any place, Colegrove said. They generally consist of pausing for a moment to breathe and remind yourself to think about the present rather than worry about the past or the future.

“What happens is when you use those micro practices there's an exponential benefit,” Colgrove said. “It starts to become more second nature to take that breath, bring yourself into the present moment and be aware and that creates that balance or regulation.

“Most of us go through life with our hair on fire most of the time, and first responders especially they are on a 10, 11, 12 high, red alert so much of their life and they have a hard time coming down when they need to or want to with their family.”

According to Colegrove meditation has been proven by science to improve health because it decreases the amount of stress the person experiences and the physical repercussions which come along with chronic stress.

Amy Glines, Crawford County Community Mental Health Centerclinical director, said treating the stress early by meditating can help in preventing mental health disorders.

“I would like to prevent trauma disorders, addiction, as these first responders are doing their job,” she said. “Like every medical condition it is much easier to treat it in the early stages and are more successful than in later stages.

“Our law enforcement, first responders, give, give and give so this is a small thing we can give to them, if we can give them one tool that will be helpful to their lives, their mental health and their physical health.”

According to Glines, the training is two-fold.

“The other thing is our relationship, we rely on them at our buildings and with our staff, and with patients that are having symptoms beyond our abilities,” she said, “and so this is really a partnership in treating the mentally ill too.”

Pittsburg Chief of Police Brent Narges said this type of training is not common with first responders and that he and his department are appreciative of the opportunity to not only be a co-sponsor but to also learn from Colegrove.

“So far in this first hour it certainly has given me, individually, some tools to help alleviate some of the pressures and stressors that happen in our professional lives but certainly our personal lives as well,” he said. “Just generally speaking, if we are able to deal with our stressors in a more productive fashion, that just allows us as first responders to serve the community in a more effective manner.”

The concept of not stressing about what happened in the past or about the future and to instead live in the present was relatable, Narges said.

“As first responders we don’t really get into the fluffy type of stuff, we kind of get into that tough guy persona but certainly there are some tools that are beneficial not only emotionally, but physically,” he said.

Crawford County Sheriff Danny Smith agreed and said stress management is an important topic this year.

“The important thing about this, right now, is that first responder suicides are on a trend to be higher this year than they ever have,” he said. “It’s just one of things, if you have some awareness and can manage your stress, I think this right here is going to give these guys and gals the tools for stress relief.

“We see things on a weekly, monthly basis that most people don't see in a lifetime and most people don't realize that.

“That stress starts to build on people and it is after retirement when people can’t seem to cope with things, so this absolutely provides a different tool to manage their stress. I'm sure everybody will come away with something. I absolutely will.”