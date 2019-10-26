When I think of breast cancer, or cancer at all really, I always think of my cousins’ grandmother.

It was so taboo for us children. I remember being told that she only had one breast and to not stare, mention or ask about her condition. They had good intentions, they did not want to bring her any grief about her loss.

“For years she dealt with the pain of having one larger breast, weighing her down on one side, making it hard to walk without a cane,” my cousin shared with me in a recent conversation. “It hurt her chest and made her daily life harder.”

She asked for a double mastectomy when they found the cancer the first time. Insurance refused, told her to pay out of pocket which isn't something most people can afford.

“I wish insurance would do more to cover life saving intervention and I wish things so astronomical in the medical industry didn't cost people so much,” my cousin said.

My cousin believes her grandmother would have only had breast cancer once if she would’ve received the care she wanted.

She underwent chemotherapy and went into remission.

“At her 10 year check up I believe, they found that the cancer was back,” my cousin said.

After beginning chemo and radiation again, they found ovarian cancer.

In approximately two years she was declared cancer free, but the chemo and radiation took a toll on her body.

She would end up in the hospital time and time again over things as simple as a cold. The slightest infection would hospitalize her.

A cold would turn into pneumonia in a snap.

“After years of fighting countless infections and colds and too many illnesses to count, she decided it was time to stop fighting and refused treatment,” my cousin said.

She was found unresponsive in bed at home by her daughter in 2015. But just before that happened she had played with her granddaughters, before laying down.

It was a tragic loss for the family and the memories still sting to this day.

“They hooked her up to life support so we could all say goodbye and she passed with us all around her in the ICU,” my cousin said. “I think she was already gone, though. I think she passed at home and she most definitely meant to.”

A woman’s life can be flipped upside down when she finds out she has breast cancer.

Ultimately if affects their loved ones too. As noted in the conversation between my cousin and I, there was financial strain, the loss of comfort in the skin she was in, horrible effects to her body from being ill and the treatment she endured. Her family experienced trauma from finding her unresponsive — the CPR, the ambulance and the hospital. Before then they had the constant worries about her health and tried to spend time with family.

From my memories, I remember her smile and kind heartedness. In October, and any other month for that matter, let’s keep families facing this battle in our hearts.

A note from my cousin in closing:

“Get tested if you know you're at a higher risk. My grandma carried a specific gene that causes breast cancer in one of three people. She has three daughters. Two out of three have been tested and the one with my grandma’s body figure wont get checked. Sounds like history coming to repeat itself doesn’t it?

“If breast cancer runs in your family, if you know you're at a higher risk, don't wait to speak to your doctor. It doesn’t matter if you're healthy and young or older or out of shape, breast cancer can and does happen to anyone.

Most importantly, do breast self examinations.

“It's simple. When you put on a bra, check your breasts. When you're taking a shower, check your breast. If something seems off, don't feel embarrassed to call your doctor. Don't wait. Even if it's nothing, it's better to go in and have a check up and talk to your doctor and know, than not to go and something to be very wrong.”