The Halloween after I turned eleven, my best friend, Bill, and I met someone we never forgot, even though we only met him once. His name was McCabe.

McCabe was tall, over six feet four — and skinny as Mr. Stevenson’s scarecrow. He had coal-black, greasy hair and crooked teeth. His eyes flashed when he laughed, which he did for no reason as we walked by his house on the way to school. An evil laugh, it had the kind of wickedness in it that we’d only read about in fairytales. In fact, we both thought McCabe belonged in a fairytale; one in which he likely would be fed to wolves by a good King.

The people in our town didn’t seem to care much about him one way or the other, but he was the man who caught us moving pumpkins from porches on his block. They weren’t his pumpkins. He didn’t have even one on his front porch. Nevertheless, McCabe ruined our Halloween night — and every other Halloween night for years to come.

It all started when, walking to school the week before Halloween, we noticed something about the home of old lady Kleinman, the stern widow woman who kept all her lights turned off and never give out candy on Halloween. Hers was the only one on her side of the street with no pumpkins on the front porch.

We devised a plan that morning to take all the pumpkins from the porches along the street and pile them on her porch. Not only would it be a good laugh, it was sure to make old lady Kleinman mad. A great Halloween prank.

Halloween night was cold and windy. We met in the school yard dressed in black costumes —Zorro and Dracula — and set out to trick or treat awhile before our secret mission.

Just after nine o’clock, when most all the porch lights on the street were turned off, we began collecting. Large pumpkins, small pumpkins, pumpkins made into funny-faced, sad-eyed and gap-toothed jack-o-lanterns. All of them we carried to Mrs. Kleinman’s porch. When we’d finished, we stood in the shadow of a large evergreen whispering and giggling as we imagined what would happen the next morning.

We were just about to turn and hurry home when out from behind the tree jumped McCabe. “GOTCHA!” he cried with a slobbery laugh as he grabbed us, put us in stinky-armpit headlocks and marched us, past the pile of pumpkins, to Mrs. Kleinman’s front door to ring the bell.

He made us tell her our names and how sorry, how very sorry, we were, then he clamped his big hands to our necks, shoved us over to the pumpkins and said, “Put ‘em all back.”

We took a different route to and from school after that so that we wouldn’t see McCabe again but we sometimes talked about him getting his due.

I imagined him getting electrocuted and dying on the spot while trying to fix old lady Kleinman’s toaster but decided that was too easy for him, so then imagined him tied, spread-eagle, alone in the desert, for the scorpions and buzzards to eat away at very slowly.

Bill had a fantasy in which he was tortured in a chamber of horrors until he told all the pranks he’d done as a boy and begged forgiveness. Begged for mercy.

Five years later, we were driving home after basketball practice on a cold and windy Halloween night in my family station wagon and found ourselves on the street where gotcha man and old lady Kleinman lived.

“LOOK!” Bill said. “Old Lady Kleinman’s porch lights are on.”

“Yeah, and there’s a pumpkin on the porch,” I responded. “And a line of kids at the door trick or treating!”

We stopped the car and called to a boy coming down the walk, “What’s going here?”

“It’s the best place to trick or treat in town,” the boy said. “It’s like a fun haunted house. She lets you in wearing a witch costume and leads you all through the dark house. And Mr. McCabe is there too. He hides for awhile, then jumps out in a Frankenstein costume, grabs you in a headlock, laughs and yells, ‘GOTCHA!’ Boy he scares you, even though you know it’s coming. Then, when you’re leaving, Mrs. McCabe gives you a full size SNICKERS bar.”

“Did you say Mrs. McCabe?”

“Yeah.”

Over the next few days we asked around town about the McCabes and found out that McCabe and Kleinman had married six months after the Halloween we had gotten caught moving pumpkins.

And that it wasn’t just with the kids on Halloween that Mr. and Mrs. McCabe played GOTCHA!

According to their neighbors, McCabe and his wife played it all the time. And they took turns hiding. Sometimes in different rooms of their big house. Sometimes in their car. Sometimes out in the yard among the trees and shrubs. Sometimes in the garage.

Always, though, it ended the same way — with a loud ‘GOTCHA!’ followed by gleeful, giggling laughter.

